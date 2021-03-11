New
Costco
MSI GE75 Raider 10th-Gen. i7 17.3" Gaming Laptop
$1,200 for members $1,500
pickup

Save $300 off the list price. Buy Now at Costco

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $9.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 512GB SSD
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • GeForce RTX 2070 8GB graphics
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • Model: 10SF-446


  • Expires 4/4/2021
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
