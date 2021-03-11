Save $300 off the list price. Buy Now at Costco
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $9.99 shipping fee.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 512GB SSD
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- GeForce RTX 2070 8GB graphics
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: 10SF-446
Expires 4/4/2021
That's $200 under our mention from last Black Friday week, and $151 less than you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- trackpad doubles as a wireless charger for mobile devices
- Model: NP930XCJ-K01US
- UPC: 887276413105
It's $421 off list and $121 under our December mention. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: R564JA-UH51T
- UPC: 192876825006
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $558. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Tiger Lake i3 15.6" Laptop for $599.99 after coupon code "THINKDEAL" ($900 off list).
Save on a selection of over 300 laptops starting at
$195 $230. Use the coupons listed on the product pages to get the lowest prices. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook C330 MediaTek 11.6" Touch Laptop for $244.99 after code "C330DEAL" ($55 off).
It's a savings of $5 off the list price. Buy Now at Costco
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8-core CPU
- 14.0" IPS FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X20001US
- UPC: 194632976151
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Blue.
That's $8 off and a great price for these pods, which are compatible with Nespresso Original Line coffee machines. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members will pay $2.25 more.
- Includes 20 packs each of Ricchezza, Crema Scura, Ristretto, and Nerissimo.
That's the best deal we could find by $3, but most stores charge $390 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's due back in stock on March
2623, but can be ordered now for delivery when available.
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD Adaptive Sync
- 1 DisplayPort input & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: MAG342CQRV
