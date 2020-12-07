It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GL75 LEOPARD 10SDK-228
Published 33 min ago
Save 26% off the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Upgrade to 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane Memory for free. (Click on "Customize & Buy" and scroll down to "Storage".)
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 (900p) LCD display
- 8GB; 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 17t-by400
Save on a range of laptops, desktops, and computer accessories, with discounts up to 70% off. (Check individual product pages for the relevant coupons.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Note that you can get an extra 10% off accessories via "ACCEXTRA".
- Also note that you get 40% off ThinkPad X & T Series and ThinkBook E, L, & Laptops via "THINKHOLIDAY".
- Finally, you can take an extra 15% off clearance via "CYBERCLEAR15".
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $849 ($220 low).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
That's $50 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest we could find by $100 today, although most retailers charge $650 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
It's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10700F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics
- includes keyboard and mouse
- Model: 10SC-002US
