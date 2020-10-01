It's $9 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Emb-Phones via eBay.
- up to 3 years of battery life w/ 2 standard AA batteries
- unifying receiver
- programmable keys
- Model: K350
Published 1 hr ago
It's a buck under our August mention and the lowest price we could find by $4. If for some reason you need a pair, you can get 2 for $38.83. (Applies in cart; drops the price to $19.42 each.) Buy Now at HP
- classic-style 2.4GHz keyboard
- mouse has five multimedia controls
- Model: p-lv290aa-aba--1
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- white LED backlight
- ABS print prevents keycap color abrasion
- durable membrane key switch
- USB interface
- Model: PB-317US-11474
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at HP
- Cherry MX Red mechanical switches
- RGB LED backlighting
- anti-ghosting
- N-Key rollover (NKRO)
- gaming mode
- Windows lock
- Model: 3VN40AA#ABL
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Most stores charge $176 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VM Innovations via eBay
- measures 2 inches square by 6 feet in length
- 300-lbs. weight capacity
- Model: GOR2LFT
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
This is a classic pro webcam, and the best price we could find.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1080p at 30 fps
- Wide 78° Diagonal Field of View
- HD Auto-Focus
- Automatic Light Correction
- Model: 960-001257
It's $5 less than buying it directly from Logitech. Plus, you'll bag a $25 Shutterfly gift card (or 8"x8" photo book) for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1280x720 video at 30 fps
- 3-megapixel still resolution
- USB
- Model: 960-000581
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Most retailers charge at least $310. Buy Now at Amazon
- on-wheel D-pad
- console buttons
- paddle shifters
- solid-steel shaft shifter
- hand-stitched leather construction
- Model: 941-000121
With the mouse alone costing $49, it's the best price we could find for these items separately by $19. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the around $5 shipping fee.
- 100 to 16,000 DPI
- 11 programmable buttons
- Customizable RGB lighting
- Compatible with Chrome, Windows, or MacOS
- Model: 910-005973
