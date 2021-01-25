New
Refurb Logitech Multimedia Speaker System w/ Sub
$60 $70
free shipping

It's $32 less than the best price for a new unit after coupon code "205121". Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 90-day Logitech warranty is included.
  • 120 watts (60W of RMS power)
  • 2 x 15W satellite speakers
  • 30W subwoofer
  • 55Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • Model: 980-001053
  • Code "205121"
  • Expires 2/25/2021
