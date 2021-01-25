It's $32 less than the best price for a new unit after coupon code "205121". Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day Logitech warranty is included.
- 120 watts (60W of RMS power)
- 2 x 15W satellite speakers
- 30W subwoofer
- 55Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: 980-001053
Apply coupon code "958121-AFS" for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at UntilGone
- compatible with PC and Mac with USB 2.0+
- 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 2 custom condenser capsules with advanced DSP
- ideal for for Skype, Zoom, & recording
Use coupon code "1951220-AFS" to get the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Black or Silver. The black model projects laser dots (red, green, and blue colors in 7 unique combinations). The silver model projects laser patterns (stars, snow, bells, Christmas trees, snowmen, and Santa Claus).
- projects up to 33 feet away
- automatic timer and shut off
That's a savings of $31 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Get this price via coupon code "479121-AFS".
- motion sensor
- dual USB ports
Apply coupon code "8221220" for the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
Although there are some price matches out there, this is the lowest price, and many stores are charging list at $400. Buy Now at Amazon
- on-wheel D pad, console buttons, paddle shifters, and LED indicator lights
- throttle, brake, and clutch pedals
- dual-motor force feedback
- Model: 941-000110
That's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. (Most charge $10 more.)
Update: It's now $58.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Romer-Gmechanical switch
- USB pass-through port
- 12 programmable F-keys
- Red LED keys
- Model: 920-008300
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p video
- 90° field of view
- USB 2.0
- Model: 960-000971
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|UntilGone
|40%
|--
|$60
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register