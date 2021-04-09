That's $50 less than other stores charge for similar pergolas. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $161.99 shipping charge.
- 10x10 foot
- Cover adjusts to provide shade on 2 sides
- Model: A106000506
That's a savings of $45 for Ace Rewards Members. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
- Non-members price is $50.
- In Taupe or Gray.
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. (Over half the sale items are at least 60% off.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Marlough II Aluminum Outdoor 6-Pc. Dining Set for $2,699 ($2,840 off).
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
Shop and save on folding patio sets, sectional patio sets, chaise lounge recliners, and more. Plus, apply coupon code "OUTFUR10" to take an additional 10% off these already discounted items. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway Patio Rattan Chaise Recliner w/ Cushion in Red for $152.95 after code ($17 off).
Save on over 300 items including reclining loungers, swing chairs, hammocks, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Arlmont & Co. Nia Outdoor Porch Swing for
$329.99$319.99 ($290 off).
Deck out your patio (or deck) with deals on a range of new shades. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Living Accents Solar LED 9 Tiltable Taupe Market Umbrella for $49.99 ($20 off)
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
It's $26 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code). Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more; it's free to join
- In Brown.
- 12.2" x 20.5" x 20.5"
- UV resistant
- Model: HDR-483903
Shop over 180 items including wasp and hornet killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, bird feeders from $10, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Suncast Hosemobile 175-foot. Wheeled Hose Cart for $29.99 ($2 off list).
It's $4 under what you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.42 shipping charge.
- forged, high-carbon steel
- arched center
- Model: 55-525
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- glass top
- measures 18" x 18"
- Model: 65-517180LT
