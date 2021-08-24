Lionel Disney Mini Model Train Set for $18

Save $22 off list price. (Similar sets sell for about $33 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Spend $35 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
- battery-operated
- stop, forward with sound, and forward without sound
- realistic looping sounds
- Model: 711983
Clip the 30% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "MH297Z68" to save $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HooJoeBo via Amazon.
- moves forward, backward, left and right, platform rotates to left and right, RC shovel moves up and down, and light turns on and off.
- 9 channel
- 2.4GHz transmitter
- operates at a distance of at least 100 feet
- 4.8V chargeable battery set
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 468-piece set measures approximately 5" x 11" x 3" when assembled
- National Gallery, Nelson's Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge
- Model: 21034
That's a savings of $44 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon Rewards
- Sold by HooroorDirect via Amazon.
- 52-foot slack line with slider pulley
- slackers twister
- swing seat
- monkey bars
- rings
- rope ladder
- 2 heavy-duty ratchets
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- wide base
- contoured seat
- 110-lbs. max weight limit
- measures 44" x 18" x 32.5"
- Model: 101SIOC
It's $18 under our May mention, $59 under list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games
- Plug and Play with any TV.
- Bluetooth and USB connectivity
- Can be played on many PC monitors.
- Model: HA2801
That's the best price we could find by about $16. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12,000 BTUs
- quick and easy ignition
- Low to high-temperature settings
- powder coated griddle base
- stainless-steel H-style burner
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
That's less than a buck per container. (You'd pay at least $12 for just a 2-pack at most stores.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Stock varies by ZIP.
- clear base; titanium lid
- Model: 1862-83
