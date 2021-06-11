Lenovo Yoga C940 10th-Gen Core i7 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $788

It's $612 under list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch LCD
- Windows 10 Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 81Q9002LUS
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on discounted laptops, desktops, accessories, and more. Plus, select items qualify for extra discounts via the coupon codes noted on the product pages. Take an extra 5% off items without their own code with coupon "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 11th-Gen. i3 14" Laptop for $619.60 after code "THINKJUNE" ($444 off list).
That's $20 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
It's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Staples
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
Save on Android phones, tablets, smart watches, cell phone cases, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft Store via eBay.
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G 256G Android Smartphone for $1,489 ($51 off).
Choose from over 2,700 certified refurb items for Dad this year, with phone cases starting from $5, headphones from $7, monitors from $90, laptops from $149, desktops from $160, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL4" to get a great price on a Dell laptop. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Any Dell refurb item gets a 100-day Dell warranty.
Get this price via coupon code "HP21MD5" and save $160 off list. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 195P5AV_1
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a low now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
That's $21 under our February mention of this refurb, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
That's a savings of $25 for one pair and $70 for two pairs in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add 2 pairs to cart to see the discount.
- In Black.
Apply coupon code "MDAYDBSTRS" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Lenovo
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
Save on desktops, laptops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's a savings of $131. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HS0006US
That's $79 less than most ANTOnline storefronts charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD 120Hz refresh display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82B5001AUS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|43%
|--
|$788
|Buy Now
|Lenovo
|$1050 (exp 3 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register