Lenovo Yoga C940 10th-Gen Core i7 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $788
eBay · 32 mins ago
Lenovo Yoga C940 10th-Gen Core i7 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$788 $1,400
free shipping

It's $612 under list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 12GB RAM & 256GB
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch LCD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Model: 81Q9002LUS
eBay 43% -- $788 Buy Now
Lenovo   $1050 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price