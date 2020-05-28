Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen – $90 under last week's mention, and $490 off list. Buy Now at Rakuten
- You'll bag $89.95 in Rakuten Super Points.
- Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
Coupon code "THINK45" drops this by an enormous $733. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20R10010US
That's a savings of $90 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Abyss Blue.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake 1.80GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) touch LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SQ0006US
Apply coupon code "THINKMEMORIAL" to save $600. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Intel Iris Plus graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20SM0014US
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
Mama needs a new laptop! Maybe dad and the kids too! Maybe you need something that doubles as tablet; Lenovo has a great selection of 2-in-1's. Perhaps you need something with powerful graphics, try the Legion gaming models. Whatever your need, Lenovo has you covered. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Use Code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this discount.
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space- from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a wide range of new and refurbished vacuums, fans, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten.
- Apply coupon code "DYSON15" to get this discount.
- Both new and refurbished models are available.
Bag NBA 2K18 for $12.99, Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers for $13.88, LEGO Worlds for $18.88, or Dragons: Dawn of New Riders for $18.88. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Sold by GamerCandy via Rakuten.
- No warranty information is provided.
Save on top merchants like Dyson, Hasbro, eBags, and more. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Scroll down to see the participating merchants listed and linked.
- Use coupon code "MEMORIAL15" to bag the discount.
Grab the Garmin Instinct in a range of colors for $150 and save on two GPS trackers. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Get this discount via coupon code "LEBY-ZDG2-SFR0-PAAL".
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Note that it ships in four to five weeks.
- facial recognition for Windows Hello
- plug-and-play USB connectivity
- wide view 75° lens
- 360° pan/tilt controls
- internal slicing privacy shutter
- Model: 4XC0V13599
Applying coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" takes $248 off list, making this the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon PRO 300GE 3.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- wired USB keyboard and mouse
- Model: 11A4CTO1WWENUS0
Coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" bags a savings of $432 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11A4003YUS
To get this deal, use code "EXTRAFIVE". Since brand name webcams of less than around $100 are mostly out of stock, this is an even cooler deal. It's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 22" (1920 x 1080) FHS IPS LED
- 3in1+DP video input
- LED backlight
- Model: 10R1PAR1US
Expired Offers
