New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 i5 10.8" Dual Display Tablet / Laptop
$600 w/ $90 Rakuten points $1,000
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen – $90 under last week's mention, and $490 off list. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • You'll bag $89.95 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
Features
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
  • 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
  • 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
  • Model: ZA3S0376US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i5 Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Lenovo · 6 days ago
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 i5 10.8" Dual Display Tablet / Laptop
$600 $1,000
free shipping

Apply coupon code "YOGA40" to save. That's $400 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo

Features
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
  • 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
  • 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
  • Model: ZA3S0376US
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now