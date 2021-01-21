That's $130 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM and 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82C700BNUS
That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81X20005US
- UPC: 194632976342
It's $50 under our mention from last week, $150 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
It's $1,459 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NLS0J400
Apply coupon code "DNLNVPAD" to save $240 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Core i3 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" display
- 8GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's the best price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Core i7-7560U 2.4GHz processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: EVC156-2BL
Apply coupon code "YEAREND7390" to save 50% off a selection of Dell Latitude 7390 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell Refurbished Store systems come with a 100-day Dell warranty.
It's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touch LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- can be used as a tablet or laptop
- Model: QWT-00001
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
Deals include laptops, desktops, printers, file folders, notebooks, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
Give the office (or home office!) an upgrade when you shop and save on desks, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.3" 1920x1200 display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual band WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android Pie OS
- Model: ZA6M0030US
Apply coupon code "NEWTAB10" to save an extra 10% off 19 tablets. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 64GB 10.1" Android Tablet for $179.99 after coupon ($120 off list).
That's $20 under Lenovo direct, but most stores charge at least $1,000. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 3840x1200 resolution
- FreeSync 2 HDR technology
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: 65EARAC1US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $50 and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3020e 1.20GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 82GV001BUS
