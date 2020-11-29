New
eBay · 23 mins ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X390 Yoga Whiskey Lake i7 13.3" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop w/ Pen Pro
$930 $2,359
free shipping

It's a serious discount at $1,429 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • functions as a tablet or laptop
  • Active pen included
  • Model: 20NN000XUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i7 13.3 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) SSD 2-in-1 Cyber Monday
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% -- $930 Buy Now