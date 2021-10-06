Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $1,180 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by New Techies via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10850H 2.7GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" UHD 4K 3840x2160 (2160p) LCD touch display
- 32GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Opal2 SSD
- Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti MAX Q 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20TLS01300
That's the lowest price we could find by $222. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to save $287 off list price, and make it the best price we've seen.
Update: The specs have been corrected. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WE0016US
That's the best price we could find by $202. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
it's $30 under our July mention of a factory-sealed model and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's currently $100 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Re_Tech_Deals via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
Save on everything from laptops, mice, keyboards, desktops, gaming chairs, and more. Many items have further discounts on their individual pages, via coupon codes. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Kitcom TKL RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $37.99 ($20 off).
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save on everything from video games, to laptops, cameras, TVs, keyboards and mice, robot vacuums, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Apply coupon code "HPDAYS5" to get $11 under our mention from last week and save $161 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- At this price in Natural Silver.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU
- 6GB + 128GB
- 11" 2000 x 1200 (2K) IPS touchscreen
- Android 11
- 13MP front camera; 8MP back camera
- Model: ZA940306US
Use code "YOGA6AMDDB1" for a savings of $260. It's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core PU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82ND0001US
It's $80 under what you'd pay at another Lenovo storefront. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC Storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82BA0003US
