At nearly 70% off list, this is $25 less than you'd pay at Lenovo direct, $25 under our mention from three days ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Get this price via coupon code "MERRY11EYOGA1" and save $680 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
That's the lowest price we've seen for a new one (not much more then the best priced refurbs either) and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
Apply coupon code "IDEAKICKOFFDB1" to get this price. That's $190 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WB01BKUS
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
It's $220 under list and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $519.99. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Find the laptop you need and save some cash, with prices starting at $140. Shop Now at Staples
It's $360 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: M712DA-WH34
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Get this deal via coupon code "ADIDASWINTER25". You'd pay twice that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- In Core Black
- In sizes 6.5, 10.5, 12.5, and 13
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
You'd pay $50 more at Lenovo and several stores charge around twice as much. It's a tie with the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships in one to four weeks, but can be ordered now at this price.
- MediaTek MT8167S 1.5GHz processor
- 21.5" 1920 x1080 (1080p) anti-glare screen
- 2GB RAM and 16GB HDD
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6G0006US
Apply coupon code "VERYMERRY2" to knock 70% off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
At 70% off, that's a savings of $35. Buy Now at Lenovo
- up to 10 hours of runtime
- built-in microphone
- IPX5 waterproof
- 5.8mm drivers
- touch control
- auto-pairing
- Model: ZA800003WW
More Offers
Get this price via coupon code "MERRY11EYOGA1" and save $680 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|68%
|--
|$324
|Buy Now
|Lenovo
|66%
|$399 (exp 1 wk ago)
|$349
|Check Price
Sign In or Register