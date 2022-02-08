That's $40 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 27" UHD 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K IPS display
- USB Type-C, HDMI, DisplayPort
- integrated sound
- wireless charging
- Model: 66B7RAC1US
Coupon code "TIOSAVE" bags a low by $90. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3-side borderless panel
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- two 2-watt speakers
- 60Hz refresh rate
- WLED backlight
- Model: 11GCPAR1US
Save on laptops, monitors, mice, and more – many items have coupon codes listed alongside their price, which you'll need to apply. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Coupon code "EXTRA5" may take an extra 5% off any item that doesn't already require a specific coupon.
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Touch Laptop for $679.99 after code "IDEA5DEAL2" ($170 off).
Save on eight models, with 27" to 82" screens on offer. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Samsung warranty applies to all.
- Certified Refurb Samsung 27" 1080p Curved FreeSync Monitor for $159.99 ($29 less than new model).
Shop discounts on HP, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, ASUS, Element, Acer, and LG. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Dell 24" FHD LED FreeSync Monitor for $150 ($50 off list).
That's $22 under our Black Friday price, $99 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resoution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort
- Model: OPTIXG272
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Please note that availability of items may vary by the stock at your local store. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Some items are available for shipping (free over $35), but most require pickup from your local store.
Shop over 120 titles, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Resident Evil 3, Madden NFL 22, and more for a variety of platforms. Prices start at
$9.99 $12. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for store pickup where available to avoid the $3.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection for Nintendo Switch for $19.99 (low by $8).
There are 11 options, with prices from $350. Shop Now at Best Buy
- pictured is the Arcade1Up Turtles In Time Arcade for $549.99 (low by $10)
Apply coupon code "LENP40" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in Black or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- up to 20-hour battery life
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- USB-C interface
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: LP40
Get this deal via coupon code "10ETABLET". That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Lenovo
- integrated Smartcard reader for applications that require enhanced protection
- supports a variety of smart cards and PIN entry mode
- function hot keys and LED indicators
- wired USB connection
- Model: 4Y41B69353
Coupon code "THINKPADDEALS" cuts the price to $1,850 off list – a $100 drop from our November mention. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 13" 3000x2000 IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: 20KJS0PN00
