New
eBay · 51 mins ago
Lenovo Legion Y740 Intel 9th-Gen. i7 6-Core 15.6" Laptop
$1,200 $1,720
free shipping

It's $520 under list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe. SSD & 1TB hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81UF0000US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i7 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 30% -- $1200 Buy Now
Lenovo   $1300 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price