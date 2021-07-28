Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i3 17.3" Laptop for $470
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 24 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i3 17.3" Laptop
$470 $620
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $132. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

  • In Abyss Blue.
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 82H90010US
