Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i3 17.3" Laptop for $470

It's the lowest price we could find by $132. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- In Abyss Blue.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
-
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Staples
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
It's $281 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YQ007NUS
Apply coupon code "SNEAKYIDEA1" to get $15 under our mention from two weeks ago and save $100. Buy Now at Lenovo
- In Ice Blue.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh Dual-Core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 81VU000QUS
That's $1,021 off list, and at least $650 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ave_electronics via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 1.8GHz/2.84GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Verizon 5G integrated mobile broadband
- Model: 82AK0002US
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
It's $18 under our mention from earlier today and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- In Platinum.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Add a touch screen to your laptop for $50. Click on "Customize & Buy" to get this option.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Apply coupon code "DNEWS580721" to further cut the price; most eBay sellers charge over $200. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
Pocket folders start from 45 cents, writing accessories start at 50 cent, crayons from 75 cents, binders from $3, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- If you opt for curbside pickup, it will be ready within 30 minutes, or if your order is not ready in 30 minutes, you will receive an email, within 48 hours of placing your order, with a coupon for $5 off your next qualifying purchase.
That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find now, also by $10. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 6 battery backup outlets
- 3 surge protection only outlets (All 9 outlets get surge protection, but only 6 get battery backup.)
- Model: BVN900M1
Save on backpacks, notebooks, binders, writing instruments, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Just Basics 70-Page 1-Subject Spiral Notebook for 50 cents ($3 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.95 shipping fee; otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
It's $80 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9ED50AA#ABA
That's a savings of $40 off the list price, $10 below our mention from June, and within $5 of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB eMMC storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
That's $131 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HS0006US
Get this price via coupon code "ACC10EXTRA". It's the best we could find by $8, although most sellers charge $240. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 1920 x 1080 native resolution
- tilt adjustable
- 2 USB-C ports
- 6ms response time
- low blue light technology
- Model: 61DDUAR6US
- UPC: 760575583895
That's $1 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $1 today. (Most stores charge $15 or more.) Buy Now at Lenovo
- turn off remotely via Link App
- works with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa
- Model: ZA7F0000WW
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|24%
|--
|$470
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register