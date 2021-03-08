New
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop
$500 $620
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $105. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touch display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81WR000BUS
