Office Depot and OfficeMax · 58 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 10th-Gen. i3 17.3" Laptop
$400 $540
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $199. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
  • 17.3" 1600x900 LED display
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81WF000RUS
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
