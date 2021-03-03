It's the lowest price we could find by $199. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81WF000RUS
-
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $160 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i3-10110U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WF000TUS
Apply coupon code "WEEKENDSALE" to take $174 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3” HD+ 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WF000YUS
Apply coupon code "THINKPRESDAY" to save $727 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NEA00QUS
It's a low today by $200, a $60 drop since our mention two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- In Graphite Gray.
- 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.30GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000LUS
It's $100 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- Model: E410MA-OH24
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $539. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Tiger Lake i3 15.6" Laptop for $599.99 after coupon code "THINKDB1" ($900 off list).
Save on a selection of desktops and laptops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 10th Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $849.99 with code ($1,189 off list).
Save on a selection of over 300 laptops starting at
$195 $230. Use the coupons listed on the product pages to get the lowest prices. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook C330 MediaTek 11.6" Touch Laptop for $244.99 after code "C330DEAL" ($55 off).
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Shop discounted crayons, pens, binders, paper, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Crayola Crayons Assorted Colors 24-Pack for $1.25 ($1 off).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee, or get free next day shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Remove the automatic coupon in-cart first, then apply coupon code "TABM10FHDEAL" to get this deal. That's $22 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8-core CPU
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual band WiFi
- 8 MP rear and 5 MP front cameras
- Android 9 Pie OS
- Model: ZA5T0263US
- UPC: 194552946166
Apply code "MARCHP11DEAL" to save $125 off each of three configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 4GB uMPC for $374.99.
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 6GB uMPC for $424.99.
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 6GB uMPC and Active Pen for $474.99.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $15 when you apply coupon code "XTRA8ACC." Buy Now at Lenovo
- water-repellent fabric
- adjustable straps
- storage for laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: GX40Q17227
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.3" 1920x1200 display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual band WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android Pie OS
- Model: ZA6M0030US
