Lenovo Flex 5 10th-Gen. Core i5 15.6" 2-in-1 Laptop
$600 $760
Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 15.6" touchscreen display
  • Windows 10
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: 81X30008US
