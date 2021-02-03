It's the lowest price we could find by $89. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" touchscreen display
- Windows 10
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X30008US
It's $50 under our mention from August, $140 off the list price, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
It's $165 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3” HD+ 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WF0007US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $50 and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3020e 1.20GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 82GV001BUS
Save on select Lenovo PCs and monitors. Laptops from $250. Desktops from $179. Monitors from $180. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 81WE002HUS Core i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD for $449.99 ($140 off).
That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
Save $600 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new, but the packaging may be slightly distressed.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: Z0YJ1LL/A
Save on desktops, laptops, monitors, printers, and more. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 17t 11th Gen i7 17.3" Laptop for $649.99 ($150 off)
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's the best price we could find by $45.
Update: It's now available with free shipping. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- 178° viewing angle
- TÜV Low Blue Light certified
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
Apply coupon code "SneakPeek9" to save $600 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700K 3.8GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 32GB RAM, 1TB SDD, and 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90Q80005US
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.3" 1920x1200 display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual band WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android Pie OS
- Model: ZA6M0030US
That's $20 under Lenovo direct, but most stores charge at least $1,000. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 3840x1200 resolution
- FreeSync 2 HDR technology
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: 65EARAC1US
It's $9 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- includes Smart Charging Station dock
- Android 9.0 (Pie) w/ Google Assistant
- Model: ZA5C0045US
