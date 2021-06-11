Lenovo C340-15 i3 15.6" 2-in-1 Chromebook for $329 in cart
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo C340-15 i3 15.6" 2-in-1 Chromebook
$329 in cart $499
free shipping

That's $29 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • 8th-generation Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake R dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC internal storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 81T9000VUS
