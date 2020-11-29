That's $13 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- spill-resistant keyboard
- 2.4GHz nano-USB receiver
- 1200-DPI wireless mouse
- Model: GX30N81775
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $5 less than Amazon charges for a refurb and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- connects to up to 3 different Bluetooth devices
- 81 keys
- wireless range up to 30 feet
- USB charging cable
- Model: 920-006342
That's $7 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- No warrany information is provided.
- 33-foot wireless range
- built-in 3.5" touchpad
- media hot keys
- Model: 920-007119
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- 33ft range
- 8 hot keys
- AAA batteries included
- Model: 920-003051
Applying coupon code "W4A37MRD" saves you $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by VicTsingDirect via Amazon.
- ergonomic design
- 9 backlight modes
- metal structure
- blue switches
- 104 keys
- Model: VK134755US
That's the best price we could find by at least $32. Buy Now at eBay
- The price drops at checkout.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Black/White or Pink/ White.
That's half what you'd pay anywhere else today (including in adidas' own site's Cyber Monday sale). Buy Now at eBay
- In Black/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- The price drops in cart.
- In Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Save on over 800 items. Headphones start at $17, small appliances at $20, and power tools at $28, among other savings. Shop Now at eBay
- All certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
You'd pay over $40 for this elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- In Black
- adjustable ergonomic shoulder straps
- fits most laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: GX40M52024
Save on laptops and desktops. Apply the codes listed on the product pages to get the maximum discount. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the ThinkPad X390 i7 13.3" Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $899.99
That's $200 off and still the best price we've see for this well-spec'd 17" laptop. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
That's the best price we could find by $98. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|56%
|--
|$22
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register