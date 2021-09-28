That's the best price we could find by $95. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- Model: 82B2003MUS
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $50 under our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this Chromebook. (You'd pay $40 more for the 64GB eMMC elsewhere.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0016US
Apply coupon code "PSERIESSEPT10" to save $2,600 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) IPS display
- 32GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 w/ Max-Q 16GB
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20YS001SUS
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82H8005NUS
That's $80 under our last mention, the best we've seen for a new unit, and a $171 low today. Buy Now at Walmart
- PProcessor: Intel Celeron N4000 Dual-Core Processor.
- Display: 11.6" HD IPS LED Backlit Display.
- Memory: 4GB OnBoard LPDDR4 2400 MHz RAM.
- Internal Storage: 32GB eMMC Solid State Drive.
- Operating System: Chrome OS.
- Model: 81TA0010US
- UPC: 194632975345
Save up to $900 on a selection of laptops from Alienware, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models with prices starting from
$119 $129. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook 3 AMD A6 11" Laptop for
$119$129 (low by $50$40).
Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save on a range of brands and configurations, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
Shop 70 discounted items, including desks, office chairs, and file cabinets. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace 48" Lancott Computer Desk for $139.99 ($40 off).
Save on pens, notebooks, backpacks, markers, glue, binders, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Paper Mate Flair Porous-Point Pens 12-Pack for $9.99 (low by at least $10).
- Spend $45 for free shipping, or choose store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee.
You'd pay a shipped price of at least $315 elsewhere. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- molded HDPE construction
- shelves support up to 200 lbs.
- measures 72" x 30" x 20"
- Model: BMCCPD7204
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
It's a low by $92. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8167S 1.5GHz processor
- 21.5" 1920 x1080 (1080p) anti-glare screen
- 2GB RAM and 16GB HDD
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6G0006US
That's $15 under last week's mention and the the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $195.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Walmart
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90LV000DUS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|33%
|--
|$200
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register