That's $5 under our mention from last week and a price low by $32 for this refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Blue.
- A 1-year AllState warranty applies.
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 1.7GHz octa-core processor
- 6GB + 64GB storage
- 6.25" 3120x1440 OLED resolution
- 8MP/5MP front cameras
- 12MP/16MP back camera array
- Model: V405UA
Published 45 min ago
Get a free memory upgrade and up to $200 gift card when you pre-order a new S22, S22+ or S22 Ultra smart phone. Requires qualifying activation. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's $7 under last month's mention and the best price we've ever seen! Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cell-traders via eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: GA00475-US
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
You'd pay at least $14 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by gerin6 via eBay.
- flint wheel
- cutting tool
- fire paracord
- double cut saw blade, flathead screwdriver, bottle opener, & bail
- dual flint storage & tinder grater
- Model: 40549
Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A max. discount of $1,000 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
It's the best price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- webOs
- compatible with Google, Alexa, Apple Airplay2, and Homekit
- three HDMI ports
- Model: 65UN6955ZUF
That's $183 less than Staples' price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10 & HLG HDR support
- webOS
- works w/ Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UP8000PUR
Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the best deal we could find by $120. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant
- four HDMI ports
- Model: OLED55C1PUB
- UPC: 195174006016
For just $20 more than the best standalone price we've seen, you'll also get a $120 eBay credit and 4-year accidental protection plan, which notably covers burn-in. This is consistently rated as one of the best TVs available for gaming, with all four of its HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 120Hz with VRR. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10 & Dolby Vision
- 4x HDMI @ 120Hz w/ VRR
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant
- WebOS
- Model: OLED55C1PUB
- UPC: 195174006016
