Apply coupon code "LEGOR2D2" for a savings of $20 off list. Buy Now at Zavvi
- 2,314 pieces
- measures 12.5" x 7.5" x 6"
- Model: 75308
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes a minifigure
- for ages 7+
- Model: 76895
Save on a selection of LEGO sets. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on building sets, clothing, bags, & more. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping starts at $4.95, or is free on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the LEGO Trolls Volcano Rock City Concert for $31.99 ($8 off).
That's $14 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures over 12" long
- 2-speed gearbox
- 646 pieces
- Model: 42107
There are toys, puzzles, board games, and ride-ons discounted in this section — a good spot to shop for some early holiday gifts. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot discounts apparel, home goods, and other odds & ends to under $5, under $10, under $25, under $50, and over $50. (Do a little digging. You're sure to find something you can use.) Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on Jenga, puzzles, building blocks, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Paw Patrol Jet to The Rescue Deluxe Transforming Spiral Rescue Jet for $18.99 ($21 off)
That's the lowest price we could find by $5 for a whole lot of cuddles. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 16" x 11" x 26"
Add three to your cart for a $20 savings. Choose from classic monster movie themes. Buy Now at Zavvi
Shop and save on over 500 figures when you add 5 to your cart, making these $8 each (that is a savings of up to $12 per figure). Buy Now at Zavvi
- Shipping adds $4.99.
Apply code "MARVEL30" to save on over 1,700 styles. Prices start at $9. Shop Now at Zavvi
- Shipping adds $4.99.
Take 25% off with coupon code "POP25", which is a bigger discount than our mention earlier this month. Shop Now at Zavvi
- Pictured is the Mortal Kombat Liu Kang Pop! Vinyl Figure for $8.24 after code (a low by almost a buck).
Don't let packaging deter you from this fantastic savings and the best price we could find by $16. It's the same product you would get inside the standard LEGO box. Buy Now at Amazon
- This comes in frustration-free packaging, which means that the product will be visible upon arrival. If it's a gift, choose "Ship in Amazon Packaging" at checkout at no extra cost.
- 969 pieces
- 3 alternative builds
- 3 mini figures and a dog, toucan, and mouse
- Model: 31097
That's $9 under what you would pay buying direct from LEGO. Buy Now at Amazon
- 756 pieces
- create your own bouquet
- 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties
- Model: 10280
That's a buck under Target's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 7 minifigures
- 1,351 pieces
- Model: 75257
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 910-pieces
- for ages 16+
- Model: 6288198
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Zavvi
|10%
|--
|$180
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register