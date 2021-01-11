Although this hard to find item is backordered, it can still be ordered at this price. Buy Now at LEGO
- Expected to ship within 60 days.
- includes 1,023-piece starship construction kit w/ 5 collectible LEGO Star Wars characters
- Model: 75292
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 219 pieces
- for ages 7+
- Model: 75892
That's $4 off and the best price we've seen for this 405-piece DIY craft set. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 148 pieces
- for ages 5+
That's a shipped low by $6, most stores charge $40 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 300 pieces
- for ages 6+
- Model: 41168
Shop over 200 toys. Buy Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Toysmith Neato! Classic Retro Magic Rail Twirler for $6 (low by $3).
Keep the little ones (or big ones) entertained with wide variety of coloring pages. Shop Now at Crayola
- Pictured is Unicorn in Space.
- over 90 options
Save on a selection of items, including those for the home, clothing, electronics, office supplies, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Staghorn Men's Realtree Quilted Lined Canvas Hooded Jacket for $51.58 ($18 off).
It's $16 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- for ages 3+
- surprise exclusive micro figure
- mystery micro figures for all 50 states
- Model: 779-52
The magazine is recommended for ages 5 to 9 and is packed with LEGO activities, comics, posters, and a Cool Creations section. You can download the current issue as well as previous issues from the LEGO archive page. Shop Now at LEGO
- 4 issues per year
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- for ages 8+
- includes 3 LEGO minfigures
- Model: 6289562
Most stores charge $40 or more for this kit. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within four days.
- addition to the LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course (71360)
- buildable seesaw with a platform on rails
- 217 pieces
- Model: 71365
That's $4 off and the best price we've seen for this 180-piece set. Buy Now at Amazon
- You'll need the LEGO Super Mario Adventures main set in order to use this.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|LEGO
|--
|$130
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register