Brick Pops offers the LEGO Marvel Avengers Compound Battle Building Kit for $74.99 with free shipping.
- four Avengers minifigures, an Ant-Man microfigure, and posable Hulk and Thanos big figures
- 699 pieces
- Model: 76131
Published 34 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
That's $5 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. It's also $30 under what you'd pay purchasing from LEGO direct.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- 1,500 pieces
- ages 4+
- build 10 animal figures
- Model: 11011
It's the best price we could find by $30.
- Available in Standard or Frustration-Free Packaging.
- 2,573-pieces
- detailed dashboard, working steering wheel, 4-speed sequential gearbox, detailed in-line 6-cylinder engine, & a working winch
- Model: 6303791
You don't need identification for this deal. It is the best price we could find by $7.
- 647-pieces
- measures 7" x 5" x 5"
- designed for adults
- Model: 75276
Thanks to the gift card, that's the best we've seen and a savings of at least $4. (Most stores charge $60 or more.)
- The gift card is added in cart.
- includes Chandler, Ross, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, and Gunther minifigures
- 1,070 pieces
- Model: 21319
Save on over 50 toys from brands like Disney, FAO Schwarz, Hatchimals, and more.
- Pictured is the Nerf Recon CQ-12 Elite Blaster for $27.99 ($12 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- You'll bag $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from November 20 to 25).
Stock up on any gift you may want, from toys, clothing, watches, and electronics, to pet items and foodie bits.
- Pictured is the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $169.99 (low by $30).
Target Circle members save $48.
- Sign in and add this Target Circle offer to get this deal.
- 200W motor
- 36V battery w/ 12.5-mile range
- LED display
- solid rubber tires
Save on over 100 toys priced from $2.
- Shipping starts at $5.49, however orders of $19 or more qualify for free shipping via coupon code "FS19."
That's the best price we could find by $6.
- 468-piece set measures approximately 5" x 11" x 3" when assembled
- National Gallery, Nelson's Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge
- Model: 21034
Apply code "ZAVATAT" for a savings of $25.
- 1267 pieces
- includes Luke Skywalker, General Veers, 2 AT-AT drivers, and 2 snowtroopers mini figures
- Model: 75288
To make this the lowest price we could find by $55, apply coupon code "LAMBO".
- 3696-pieces
- suitable for ages 18+
- Model: 42115
That's the best price we could find by $10.
