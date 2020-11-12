That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Koohome via eBay.
- transfer speeds up to 5Gbps
- compatible with PC, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS
- 4 USB ports
- TF and SD card reader slots
- Model: H3S10-A
-
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "G3EQBOO7" to make this the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Weme via Amazon.
- built-in cooling fan
- dust cover
- supports two 2.5" HDD/SSD SATA hard drives
- 5Gbps transfer speeds
- backwards compatible with USB2.0/1.1
- Model: AX-S303A
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "BVXY3RS8" for a savings of $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Alter Official via Amazon.
- up to 1,000Mbps ethernet
- supports HDCP 1.3 and 2.2
- 9 ports
- Model: VCB02-US
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "ZCEVWKHN" to save $10, for a price that's $2 under our mention from August. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gaojiayi via Amazon.
- USB-C to HDMI, USB 3.0, and USB-C fast charge
Clip the $2 coupon and apply code "UW5WXYCM" to save $20 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HomeLuck via Amazon.
- HDMI port
- SD card slot
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- 5Gbps transfer speeds
- USB Type-C charging port
- Model: HT-UC001B
That's $10 less than buying it from Sabrent directly. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Store4PC via Amazon.
- individual LED light and power switch
- 2-foot cable
- Model: HB-UM43
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- SD and microSD card slots
- HDMI port
- dual USB 3.0 ports
- USB C port
- USB C PD port
- transfer speeds up to 5Gbps
- Model: A83460A2
Sign in to your Creators Club profile to get access to this sale – you'll get up to half off thousands of men's, women's, and kids' items once you add them to your cart. Shop Now at adidas
- Creators Club members also bag free shipping on all orders.
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 99% touch accuracy
- compatible with 6.7" screens
- Model: DSGLA37828
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits 1/2" thick plywood
- re-usable
- for wind speeds up to 150 mph
- zinc-plated steel construction
- Model: S 5100
That's the best shipped price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- T-shaped insert
- clear vinyl
- Model: M 6211
