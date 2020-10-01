Get your fall yardwork done with this deal that is a savings of $82 off list. Buy Now at Lowe's
- dual action cutting blades
- 3/4” cutting capacity
- push button start
- brushless motor
- includes battery and charger
- Model: KHT 2680A-08
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $11 less than most eBay sellers charge. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Variable-speed trigger
- 480 CFM and 110 MPH
- Up to 40 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 3.0 Ah battery
- Model: KHB 3040-06
Save on up to 11 items, with prices from $7. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
Apply coupon code "GARDEN20" for a savings of $14.
Update: Shipping is now $4. Buy Now at dalighty.com
- Available in Normal Type01.
- grafting knife
- ABS handle
Apply coupon code "MNQVSQE8" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Landai via Amazon.
- adjustable water flow
- 3/4" threads
- 8 patterns
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save on a variety of flooring options including wood, vinyl, ceramic, stone, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
To get more specific, you'll save on ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
It's the best price we could find by $106. Buy Now at Lowe's
- heavy duty tool bag
- includes mechanic tools and household tools
- Model: 10031
That's $34 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes a hammer, tape measure, scissors, utility knife, and other hand tools
It's a $40 savings off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- variable-speed trigger
- includes leaf blower, blower tube, 4.0Ah battery, & standard 45W charger
- Model: KHB 4024A-03
