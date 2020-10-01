New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Kobalt 80V Max 26" Dual Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer
$117 $199
pickup

Get your fall yardwork done with this deal that is a savings of $82 off list. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • dual action cutting blades
  • 3/4” cutting capacity
  • push button start
  • brushless motor
  • includes battery and charger
  • Model: KHT 2680A-08
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools Lowe's Kobalt
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 41% -- $117 Buy Now