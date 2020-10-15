New
Kobalt 42" 13-Drawer Tool Chest and Cabinet Set
$498 $598
That's a savings of $100 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $79 delivery charge.
  • soft-close drawers on ball-bearing slides
  • rust-resistant powder coat finish
  • integrated power strip with 4-outlets and 2-USB ports
  • heavy-duty casters
  • Model: 10006
