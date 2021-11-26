That's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Maximum crosscut up to 2 in x 12in (nominal) at 90 degrees and 2 in x 8 in at 45
- Miter cuts up to 55 degrees left and 60 degrees right with 10 positive stops are most used angles
- Upfront bevel lock handle for accurate, convenient bevel angle adjustments
- Model: SM2517LW
Save $60 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- single bevel
- adjustable laser guide system
- 10-amp ball bearing motor
- dual slide rail system
- die-cast aluminum base
- Model: SM1816LW
That's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-amp motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter plate with 10 positive stops
- dual horizontal steel rails with clamping system
- Model: DWS779
It's $51 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- single bevel
- 15-amp motor
- horizontal handle
- 0° to 45° bevel range
- 0° to 52° miter angle range
- Model: C10FCGS
- UPC: 717709027633
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Lowe's
- laser marker system
- 15-Amp motor
- includes saw, 10" 40T TCT saw blade, dust bag, vise assembly, 13mm box wrench
- Model: C10FSHCTM
That's $90 under the best price we could find for a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Rafsupply via eBay.
- Vertical Vise
- Dust Bag
- Triangular Rule
- 10" x 5/8" 60T Micro-Polished Miter Saw Blade
- Hex Wrench
- Model: LS1019L
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from
$2 $3, decor from $3 $5, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 400 discounted hand tools, power tools, tool storage, and accessories. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman V20 8-Tool 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit for $279 ($120 off).
- Spend $45 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $5.99. (Pickup may also be available.)
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
You'd pay well over $200 for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 134 6- and 12-point shallow and deep sockets
- 3 PRO90 ratchets
- 2 extensions
- 6 combination wrenches with 15 degree offset
- 50 hex keys
- 2 drive handles
- 112 nut driver/insert bits
- Model: 81776
It's at least $18 less than eBay sellers charge and a $5 drop from our August mention. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- 3.5" power bits, 2" power bits, 1" insert bits, HSS hex shank drill bits, hex shank brad point drill bits, and hex shank spade bits
- hex-to-square adapters, magnetic nut setters, thumb driver, magnetic bit holder, and patented mag bits
- magnetic collars
- Model: DTC-21106
