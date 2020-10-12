Drop the price via coupon code "PFALL15". It's a low by $56 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
- 15-amp motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter plate with 10 positive stops
- dual horizontal steel rails with clamping system
- Model: DWS779
-
Expires 10/12/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Add this to your cart and apply coupon code "PFALL15" to see this price. That's the best deal we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
- cam locking miter system with adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate w/ 11 detent locations
- dual bevel w/ 9 detents, easy access bevel lever
- shadow cut line indicator
- top and side carrying handles
- detent override
- Model: 2734-20
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- works with all RIDGID Miter Saws and is compatible with most other brands
- high strength and lightweight aluminum
- maximum capacity of 400 lbs. is strong enough to hold most miter saws
- free parts and service for life with product registration with manufacturer
- Model: AC9960
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-AMP direct drive motor
- dual post compound pivoting arm
- shaft lock for blade changes
- 4,600-RPM
- includes vertical vise, blade, wrench, and triangular rule
- Model: LS1040
- UPC: 883812010722, 061346130233, 088381020107, 728639290592
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metabo was formerly Hitachi Power Tools.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee.
- can be used corded via the MultiVolt AC adapter (sold separately)
- 36V miter saw
- 4 AH battery and charger
- Model: C3610DRAQAM
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save on almost 5,000 items, including electronics, computers, tools, TVs, toys, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one.
Update: The price increased to $273.98. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Staples
- extended length handle
- anti-rust metal latches
- removable cups
Save $12 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- universal fitment for use on all major brands
- no adapter required
- variety set of blades
- Model: DWA4216
- UPC: 885911318969
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise shipping is free on orders over $45.
- full hex design
- optimized for exact fastener fitments
- Model: DWA82SET
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$339
|Buy Now
|Lowe's
|$399 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$399 (exp 2 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register