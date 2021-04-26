It's $199 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- bass-reflex (ported) enclosure
- frequency response of 32Hz to120 Hz
- variable low-pass crossover control
- phase switch
- Model: R-10SWi
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $250 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- 62Hz to 24kHz frequency response
- 5.25" woofer
- 1" tweeter
- integrated phono pre-amp
- USB Type-B input
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- remote control
- Model: 1062681
It's $20 under our February mention, $300 under list, and the lowest price we've seen.
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-250C
Celebrate Klipsch's 75th with deals on a wide range of speakers and home theater bundles.
- Pictured is the Klipsch R-625FA Floorstanding Speaker for $517. ($172 off)
It's the best price we could find by $50.
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Clip the 10% off on-page coupon for a low by $5.
- Sold by Donner Direct via Amazon.
- 80Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- 3" (Dyna3) woven woofer
- 1" silk-dome tweeter
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: EC1305-SC-DE
It's $338 less than buying them separately elswhere.
- includes floorstanding speaker pair, center speaker, and bookshelf speaker pair
- Model: 1064325 G
Save on car audio equipment from JVC, Pioneer, Kenwood, Alpine and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the JVC KD-T915BTS CD Receiver for $114.36 ($16 low).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more score free shipping.
Save on select speakers, mixers, media players, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Soundcraft Si IMPACT 944SIIMPT 40-Channel Digital Mixer for $2,199 ($460 off).
Save on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more including QLED, NanoCell, panels, and sizes up to 85". Shop Now at Crutchfield
- These are mostly scratch & dent and also open-box items.
- Pictured is the scratch & dent Samsung 65" Q70T 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $990.94 ($107 off).
Save $400 off list price.
- 3840x2160 (4K) IPS LCD
- 120Hz refresh rate
- direct-lit LED backlight
- 4 HDMI ports & 3 USB 2.0 inputs
- 802.11ac WiFi
- LG ThinQ smart device hub
- built-in Google Assistant and Alexa
- Magic Remote
- Model: 75UN8570PUC
- UPC: 719192638693
It's a $19 low today and $10 less than our October mention. Add it to the cart to apply the additional discount.
- 200W dynamic power
- THX certified
- 2-way 3" midbass drivers
- 6.5" subwoofer
Apply coupon code "DNEWS733321" to get these refurb headphones for $59 less than buying new. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A $30 extended warranty is added to cart automatically. Remove it to get the price above.
- A 90-day Klipsch warranty is included.
- Available in Black or Silver.
- 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case
- sweat and water resistant
- microphone
- Model: 1069025
