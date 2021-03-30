It's the lowest price we could find by $550. Buy Now at Adorama
- 520W peak power
- Bluetooth
- dual 8" copper spun magnetically shielded IMG woofers
- Model: 1064208
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
An in-cart discount puts it $20 under our January mention and at the lowest price we've seen. It's $99 under what Klipsch charges direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" copper-spun front-firing woofer
- Low pass crossover and phase control
- Model: 1016571
It's $280 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-250C
It's a buck under our September mention, $796 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- Klipsch R-610F Floorstanding Home Speaker x 2
- Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers x 2
- Klipsch R-52C Center Channel Home Speaker
- Klipsch Reference R-10SW 10" 300W Powered Subwoofer
- Model: 1065835 L
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Save on a variety of speakers from Niles, Jamo, Polk Audio, and Definitive Technology. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Niles OS7.3 Indoor/Outdoor Speaker Pair for $249 (low by $150).
Save on over two dozen speakers and subwoofers, including some for most any budget. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Polk Audio Signature S50 pictured for $219 ($30 off).
Save on a collection of 10 Jamo subwoofers. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Jamo C910 pictured in Black for $199 ($100 off).
Save on cameras, photography accessories, laptops, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Shipping starts at $3.75, but many items ship free.
Save $170 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- polycarbonate hardshell front
- 17" tech compartment
- expandable main compartment
- Model: CL90001
That's $5 below our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $74. Buy Now at Adorama
- Add it to cart to see this price.
- 33 1/3 and 45 rpm
- Phono EQ Built-in
- Moving Magnet Cartridge
- Model: PL-990
It's a savings of $240 off list. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Adorama
|55%
|--
|$449
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register