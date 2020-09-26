That's the best price we could find by $99 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- digital amplifier
- 12" spun-copper Cerametallic woofer
- 24Hz to 125Hz frequency response
- Model: 1064341
Published 28 min ago
That's a savings of $300 off the list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos
- 50-watts (200W peak)
- 8Ohm impedance
- 1" titanium LTS tweeter
- 4" cerametallic cone woofer
- Model: RP-140SA
That's the lowest price we've seen and a savings of $1,299. Buy Now at Adorama
- two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
It's $795 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Klipsch R-610F Floorstanding Home Speaker x 2
- Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers x 2
- Klipsch R-52C Center Channel Home Speaker
- Klipsch Reference R-10SW 10" 300W Powered Subwoofer
- Model: 1065835 L
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-440C
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
That's the lowest price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- remote control
- Bluetooth, HDMI output with ARC, stereo analog-audio input, and optical digital input
- Model: HKSB20BLKAM
That's $25 under the best price we could find for it new, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- A 1-year Yamaha warranty applies.
- Built-in subwoofers
- Bluetooth streaming
- Model: ATS-1080R
That's $150 under our January mention, $280 off list, and the best price we could find. It's also an incredible deal for these speakers. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Standard Cabinet Black.
- designed by Andrew Jones
- aluminum woofer
- 1" tweeter & 4" midrange cone
- Model: BS U5-SB
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save on over 600 items including camcorders, wireless and live streaming accessories, memory cards, and more from popular brands like SanDisk, Sony, and DJI. Shop Now at Adorama
- Shipping varies, but many items receive free shipping.
Save on laptops from
$830 $900, home office items from $77, smart home items from $39 $45, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Shipping starts at $3.75, but many items ship free.
Save on cameras & accessories, computers, audio equipment, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Many items receive free shipping.
It's a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Costco
- 200W dynamic power
- THX Certified
- 2-way 3" midbass drivers
- 6.5" subwoofer
- Model: Pro Media 2.1 THX
That's $95 off list and the best price we could find for this well reviewed center channel speaker. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- frequency response: of 65-25,000Hz
- power handling of up to 75 watts RMS (300 watts peak)
- Model: 1065935
