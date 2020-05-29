New
Walmart · 26 mins ago
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
$79 $109
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Less than 5” wide
  • 3 cup sizes (pictured cup not included of course)
  • Compatible with the My K-Cup Coffee Filter
  • Model: 5000350119
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Keurig
Graduation Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register