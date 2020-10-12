New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kalorik 3.5-Quart Stainless Steel Digital Air Fryer Pro
$69 $130
free shipping

Save $22 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • adjustable temperature up to 400°F
  • non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket
  • LED touchscreen control panel
  • 8 preset programs
  • 60-minute timer
  • Model: FT 44844 SS PRO
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Kalorik
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 47% -- $69 Buy Now