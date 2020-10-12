Save $22 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Walmart
- adjustable temperature up to 400°F
- non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket
- LED touchscreen control panel
- 8 preset programs
- 60-minute timer
- Model: FT 44844 SS PRO
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Save money and enjoy healthy, guilt-free "fried" foods. After coupon code "YOUSAVE" that's $17 under our August mention and the best price we've seen, both outright and after the Kohl's Cash. (It's the best deal now by $39, factoring in the Kohl's Cash, although most charge over $200.) Buy Now at Kohl's
- includes air frying basket, baking pan, air rack, crumb tray, bacon tray, steak tray, rotisserie spit, rack handle, and rotisserie handle
- functions as an air fryer, roaster, broiler, grill, rotisserie, dehydrator, oven, toaster, pizza oven, and slow cooker
- reaches up to 500° F
- 21 presets
- Model: AFO 46045 SS
Take 40% off with coupon code "IB2594LR". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Feifan KE via Amazon.
- AC and DC power cords
- fits 8 12-oz. cans
- self-locking latch
- cools and warms
- carry handle
- Model: NL-6L
Take 40% off with coupon code "V5U43HB4". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Silver or Black.
- Sold by Sunavo via Amazon.
- compatible with all cookware
- carrying handles
- 6 power levels
- heat tube
- Model: HP102-D2
Save $40 over Walmart's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White or Stainless Steel/Black at this price.
- hot water dispenser
- freshness indicator
- 7 beverage sizes
- 4 brew settings
- Model: KF9150
Add it to your cart to put it $37 under our February mention and at the lowest price we've seen. (It's $52 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit.)
Update: The price has increased to $72.25. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
Save on everything from toys, electronics, home, kitchen, apparel, and more. Prices start at $3. Shop Now at Walmart
- Stack your order to over $35 to avoid shipping fees, otherwise the $5.99 fee will apply. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
It's $119 under list price, $51 under our previous mention, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- built-in LED lights
- AirJet system with 81 air jets
- measures 71" x 26"
- designed for 4 people
- Model: 90427E
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core Processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS glossy touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
Save 10% and get two chairs for less than $50 each. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black only at this price. (Four more colors are available for $119.99.)
- mid-back mesh backrest
- adjustable seat height
- 360° swivel wheels
- tilt/lock control
- star base
