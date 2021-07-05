Kalorik Home Water Filtration Vacuum Cleaner for $104

That's the best price we could find by $74. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Kalorik via eBay.
- wet/dry vacuum
- traps all dust & dirt particles in water
- 2-in-1 floor brush, dust brush, & crevice tool included
- Model: WFVC 43331 BL
Apply coupon code "54QVU4XD" for a savings of $70, which drops it $8 under our March mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Aposen-Vac via Amazon.
- 18Kpa suction
- 200W brushless motor
- 270° flexible floor brush
- 2.5 hours use on a full charge
- Model: H10S
Shop for both new and refurbished models with big discounts. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $199.99 ($130 off)
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
Clip the $50 off on-page coupon and apply code "16VOWHSN" for a low by $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Huanyu123 via Amazon.
- 11'' diameter
- 1,800Pa suction
- double HEPA filtration system
- 6D built-in anti-collision infrared sensors
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: M201
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the best price we've ever seen and a low now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's $2 under our Cyber Monday mention and the lowest price we could find now by $6. (Most charge $90 or more.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Silver.
- 7.5" serrated stainless steel blade
- thickness control knob (up to 9/16")
- quick-release food carriage bar
- aluminum housing
- removable blade and food tray for cleaning
- Model: AS 40763 S
You'd pay $90 elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- 2 slots (1.5" wide)
- Bagel, Defrost and Cancel functions
