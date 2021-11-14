New
Ace Hardware · 56 mins ago
$20 $37
pickup
That's $18 less than you'd pay in other local hardware stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
- Oversized 1/2" diameter vials are easy-read
- Heavy duty aluminum frame Job Site Tough
- Ergonomic cushioned hand grips
- SurroundView vials reflect ambient light for easy-read
- Top-read window maximizes readability
- Model: 1233-4800
- UPC: 049448125142
Details
Comments
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Black + Decker Laser Level
$14
free shipping w/ Prime
We're going to level with you...it's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- class 3R laser product
- 360° rotating wall attachment
- 2 extra large backlit bubble vials
- Model: BDL220S
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Craftsman Tools at Ace Hardware
Up to 50% off
free delivery w/ $50
Shop hundreds of hand tools, power tools, accessories, tool storage, and more at up to half off. Plus, Ace Rewards members save extra on select items (as marked). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 12-Gallon Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum for $59.99 for members (low by $30).
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Craftsman Socket and Wrench Sets at Ace Hardware
$9.99 for members
free delivery w/ $50
Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Ace Hardware · 1 mo ago
Craftsman and DeWalt Power Tools at Ace Hardware
up to extra $50 off for members
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Ace Hardware Christmas Decor and Lighting
Up to 30% off
free delivery w/ $50
Save on inflatables, wreaths, trees, light strands, and decor. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Pictured is the Celebrations 8-Foot Santa Inflatable for $49.99 (low by $14).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
More Offers
Walmart · 2 wks ago
$37
$13 shipping
Features
- Oversized 1/2" diameter vials are easy-read
- Heavy duty aluminum frame Job Site Tough
- Ergonomic cushioned hand grips
- SurroundView vials reflect ambient light for easy-read
- Top-read window maximizes readability
- Model: 1233-4800
- UPC: 049448125142
Amazon · 11 mos ago
$29
free shipping
Features
- Oversized 1/2" diameter vials are easy-read
- Heavy duty aluminum frame Job Site Tough
- Ergonomic cushioned hand grips
- SurroundView vials reflect ambient light for easy-read
- Top-read window maximizes readability
- Model: 1233-4800
- UPC: 049448125142
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|45%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|--
|$29
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$37 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$37
|Check Price
Sign In or Register