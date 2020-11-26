That's the best price we could find by $19, although most major retailers charge around $249. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- translucent OLED touchscreen
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring
- integrated occupancy sensor
- Model: SIO2-10000
That's $30 off and the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The price may vary by ZIP code.
- includes cam, 32GB microSD card, 2 contact sensors, motion sensor, sensor bridge, 2 plugs, 3 bulbs, and installation accessories
- Model: WSHSB
Clip the on-page $5 off coupon and apply code "30FE5XVF" to save a total of $34 and make this the lowest price we've seen by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lumary Electrical via Amazon.
- no hub required
- control via the Lumary app
- brightness memory function
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: L-DS100
Save $34 off list price and never wonder if you closed the garage door again. Buy Now at Amazon
- open/closed status & notifications
- auto-close function
- recent activity
- share access
- custom rules
- Model: V2B
Apply coupon code "7H653PYW" for a savings of $4, which drops it $4 under our July mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Meross Direct via Amazon.
- single pole
- no hub required
- works with Apple Homekit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant
- Model: MSS510
Shop this sale to save up to 50% or more on Pixel phones, Nest smart home products, Google devices, Stadia controllers, and more. Shop Now at Google
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Say "Alexa, order an Amazon Smart Plug" to get the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Link is for reference only; it must be ordered via Alexa voice command: "Alexa, order an Amazon Smart Plug".
- works w/ Alexa
Save on smart home devices from Amazon, Arlo, Google, and Ring. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the Amazon Fire 7" 16GB Tablet for $39.99 ($10 off).
- Orders of $35 or more ship free; otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Save 39% off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In Smoke with Stainless Steel band.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- heart rate and activity tracking w/ Google Fit; distance tracking
- Wear OS by Google, compatible with both iPhone and Android
- smart battery modes and magnetic USB rapid charger
- speaker for audible alerts and taking phone calls
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: FTW4024
- UPC: 796483457324
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
That's $50 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- double figure-eight design
- high speed boosters allows you to race multiple cars
- folds up for storage
- track's layout is over 5 feet wide
- Model: GFH87
That's $30 less than our mention from last week, and the best price we've seen in any condition (we saw a refurb version for $180 in October). It's also $80 cheaper than you'd pay for a factory sealed item today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- This item is new but is missing the original packaging.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSCXAR
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes four 8" stainless steel strips with adhesive backing
- Model: 162942
It's $101 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Oak or Cherry.
- Sold by EPFamily Direct via Amazon.
- 4 memory preset options
- high-grade industrial steel
- measures 55" W x 28" D x 28-45 " H
- telescopic adjustment from 28" to 45"
- Model: OD-09A-2
That's the best shipped price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- T-shaped insert
- clear vinyl
- Model: M 6211
