New
eBay · 30 mins ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
$56 $70
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICK2SAVE" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
  • A 180-day manufacturer's warranty applies.
  • noise cancellation
  • up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge
  • pocket-friendly charging case
  • Model: 100-99000000-NRC
  • Code "PICK2SAVE"
  • Expires 5/26/2020
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
expired
Newegg · 1 mo ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
$50 with $5 Newegg Gift Card
free shipping

After factoring in the gift card, that's $55 less than a new pair and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg

  • Sold by Jabra via Newegg.
  • A 2-year Jabra warranty applies.
  • available in Titanium Black or Copper Black
  • up to 5 hours of battery life
  • charging case
  • IP55 rated
  • Model: 100-99000000-NRC
