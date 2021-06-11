Jabra Elite 25e Wireless Earbuds for $20
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Jabra Elite 25e Wireless Earbuds
$20 $80
free shipping

That's within $4 of the best refurb price we've seen, $60 off list, and currently most refurb or open-box models are going for around the same price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
Features
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • up to 18-hour battery life
  • in-line microphone
  • Model: 100-98400001-NRC
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Jabra
Open-Box Staff Pick Top Tech Under $25 Mac Popularity: 3/5 Under $50
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 75% $25 (exp 1 yr ago) $20 Buy Now