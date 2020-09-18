That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- 12.5mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- up to 6-hour battery life
- flat cable and single-button remote with mircophone
- Model: JBLT205BTGRNAM
Published 2 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Green, White, or Yellow at this price.
- 5.8mm Drivers
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- up to 4 hours of playback
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- includes charging case
Apply coupon code "0687820" to make these $30 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at UntilGone
- built-in noise-canceling mic
- IPX7 waterproof
- Sport Flex Fit ear tips
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new. Check the warranty information on the product page to be sure it's Bose refurbished.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Save on an array of headphones in various styles from brands like JBL, Cowin, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
That's the best we've seen and a low by $21 today. Buy Now at Staples
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we could find by $10, and $10 under our June mention. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from August 24 to September 2.
Most sellers charge over $150. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 5 hours per charge
- IPX7 waterproof
- compatible with Google Assistant
- multi-room Chromecast playback support
- Model: JBLLINK10BLKUS
