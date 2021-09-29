That's the best price we've seen in any condition, and $32 under the best price we could find for a new pair, although most charge $150. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Blue Box Sales via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 16-Ohm impedance
- Google Assistant and Alexa compatible
- 20 hours of combined playback
- Model: JBL Live 300
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in Microphone
- Ambient Sound Mode
- 40mm drivers
- Model: JBLQUANTUM100BAM
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Save on big names like Beats and JBL, as well as fun branded headphones for kids. Shop Now at Kohl's
- You'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable online or in-store from September 27 to October 3).
- Choose curbside pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones for $199.99 with $40 in Kohl's Cash (low by $40).
That's $48 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N
That's $35 under our August open-box mention and the lowest price we've seen for an open-box or new pair. (It's the best deal today for new ones by $66.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- An Apple warranty of at least 60 days applies.
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Add two pairs to your cart to see the discount apply automatically. That's a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- They're available in Black or Black/White
- sold by PUMA via eBay
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
That's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JBL
- frequency response of 45Hz to 40kHz
- two 5.25" PolyPlas woofer cones
- 1" compression driver with neodymium magnet
It's $350 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- neodymium magnet driver
- 130mm PolyPlas woofer cone
- 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 2 horn covers and 2 port tube inserts
- 25mm high frequency compression driver
- Model: STUDIO 530BK
