JBL Tune 500BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $36
rechargeable battery with up to 30 hours of playback
- rechargeable battery with up to 30 hours of playback
- includes charging cable & AUX cable
- multi-device connectivity
- microphone for hands-free calling
- Model: 500BT
Published 36 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
JBL Endurance Peak True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $100
- Sold by JBL via eBay.
- touch enabled controls
- up to 28 hours playback
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKBLKAM
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $35
- Up to 40 hours of listening time
- Recharge in as little as 2 hours.
- Built-in mic
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: 510BT
JBL Tune 500BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $30
- Sold by Harman Audio via eBay.
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- up to 16 hours of playback
- Bluetooth 4.1
- built-in microphone
- hands-free calling
- Model: JBL TUNE 500BT
JBL Reflect Mini NC True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $75
- Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- active noise cancellation
- smart ambient technology
- 21 hours of playtime
- IPX7 waterproof
- Model: JBLREFLMININC
Headphones at Target: Up to 50% off
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
Headphones & Speakers at Woot: Up to 70% off
- Pictured are the Refurb JBL Tune Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones for $59.99 ($15 less than a new model).
Lenovo LP5 True Wireless Earbuds for $8
- In Silver or White.
- This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive.
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the fee.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction
- charging case
- Model: LP5
JBL Headphones at Amazon: Up to 50% off
- Pictured is the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless Headphones for $74.95 (low by $25).
Apple AirTag for $23
Apple AirTag 4-Pack for $79
- U1 Chip
- IP67 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in speaker
- Model: MX542AM/A
Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch for $13
Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini 2-Pack for $15
- controls light switch through your phone
JBL Tune 750BTNC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $65
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- 15H battery life with BT+NC and 2H recharging time
- active noise cancellation
- hands-free calls and voice assistants
- Model: JBLT750BTNCBLKAM
JBL Studio 698 Floorstanding Speaker for $500
- 200W
- 1" tweeter
- dual 6-1/2" woofers
JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset for $20
- sold by focuscamera via eBay
- removable mic
- 4-foot cable
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLQUANTUM100BLKAM
- UPC: 050036369657
