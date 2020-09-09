That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Macy's
- 8 stainless steel blades
- 4 cold and 4 hot blending programs
- 10-speed blending
- delay and keep warm functions
- 56-oz. capacity
- Model: Ace Plus
Published 26 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
That's $65 off list and the lowest price we could find Buy Now at Macy's
- 14 one-touch smart programs
- progress indicator
- 10+ built-in safety features
Thanks to the included Kohl's cash, that's $10 under our mention from earlier this week and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- Kohl's Cash is redeemable from September 17 to 27.
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 12-cups of popcorn per batch
- Model: OFP501COKE
Save on hand mixers, toasters, coffee makers, blenders and more. Shop Now at eBay
- all items are sold by usa-world-sales via eBay
- warranty information is provided on individual product pages
It's $32 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- A Cuisinart warranty applies, however the terms are unclear.
- includes measuring scoop
- 5-setting browning control
- batter pour spout
- nonstick baking plates
- Model: WAF-V100
Save on over 7,000 items with rugs from $16, tables from $69, shelves from $79, chairs from $89, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
Shop and save on men's shirts, swimwear, pants, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. In-store pickup may also be available.
It's $71 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. In-store pickup may also be available.
It's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Charcoal/Blue.
