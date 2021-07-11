Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven for $65
Best Buy · 26 mins ago
Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven
$65 $150
free shipping

It's $85 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Available at this price in Stainless Steel.
Features
  • 10 unique smart programs
  • digital control panel
  • set it and forget it
  • viewing window
  • interior light
  • includes 2 cooking racks, a drip tray, a rotisserie spit, and a rotisserie spit removal tool
  • Model: NS-AFO6DSS1
