Applying coupon code "CRBTN15" makes this the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $61, and $80 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 425 CFM
- auto return stop switch
- cruise control fan speed
- adjustable tube length
- Model: 952991652
That's $50 under the best price we could find for a new one. (Most stores charge $230 or more for it new.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Husqvarna Sales via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 28cc engine
- 170 MPH air velocity and 470 CFM
- Model: 952711902
You'd pay $50 for a new one. This is a $3 drop from out June mention (also a refurb) and the lowest price we've seen it in any condition. Use coupon code "CRBTN15" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- universal blower adapter
- 11-foot reach
- Model: WA4092
Save on select saws, pressure washers, tillers, and other tools. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sun Joe 10" 8A Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw for $61.70 (low by $47).
That's $5 under our mention from last month and the best price we could find now by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Take $6 off with coupon code "CRBTN15", making this at least $7 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes 8' hose & adapter
- for both gas & electric blowers/vacuums
- Model: WA4054.2
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best we've seen at $21 under our May refurb mention, and $57 less than a refurb model at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- carburetor air purge system
- easy start LowVib system
- inertia-activated brake
- tool-less chain tensioning
- Model: 967166003
