Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill
$649 $699
free shipping

Use coupon code "LETSGO" to save $161 over the next best shipped price we found. Buy Now at Horizon Fitness

Features
  • Bluetooth connects to integrated speakers
  • device holder and rapid-charge USB port
  • one-touch keys
  • 2.5 CHP motor
  • 55" 3-Zone cushioned deck
  • one-step hydraulic folding for storage
  • Model: HTM1233-01US
  • Code "LETSGO"
