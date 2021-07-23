Hoover Power Scrub Elite Carpet Cleaner with HeatForce for $100

Apply coupon code "DNHOVER" to get this price. That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 3 cleaning modes
- Heat Force option
- SpinScrub brush system
- Model: FH50250
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- portable
- cord wrap
- also functions as a blower
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
Save $50 via coupon code "2AKBY9FL". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jimo-US via Amazon.
- 14kPa suction
- brushless motor
- HEPA filtration system
- storage stand
- Model: G12
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. It's the best we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon
- 5-stage filter system
- crevice tool attached
- hyper-flex head
- Model: T2503191
That's a savings of at least $97, and up to $128, depending on size. Shop Now at Daily Steals
- puncture-resistant 3 ply material
- inflatable ring
That's $202 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- corded or cord-free use
- flexing plates that enable less heat, less hair damage
- 3 heat settings
Apply code "DNMARIO" to get the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- rated E for Everyone
- up to 4 players
