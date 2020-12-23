New
Open-Box Hisense 58" 4K HDR UHD LED Smart TV
$340 $400
free shipping

Apply code "PREPFOR2021" to save $290 off the list price. You'll pay at least $389 for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 LED Panel
  • 3 HDMI, 2 USB, and 1 composite
  • Google Assistant built-in
  • compatible with Alexa
  • Model: H6570G
  • Expires 12/28/2020
Open-Box LED 4K 58" HDR Smart TV
