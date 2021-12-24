It's $670 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- full-size planar magnetic headphone
- single-ended drivers
- Model: HE560V4
It's $50 under our October mention, $1,250 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- adjustable hybrid headband
- FocusPad memory foam ear pads
- Model: HE6SEV2
Save on 280 options. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
Applie coupon code "LENV11" to get this deal. With $6 for shipping, that's the lowest total price we could find by $3. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
That's $102 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- 10Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- up to 6 hours of playback per charge
- Model: N400NC
Nearly 3,000 items are discounted in total. Shop Now at Adorama
That's a savings of $439 under their eBay storefront price. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" Aluminum LTS tweeter
- 90x90 Tractrix horn technology
- single 6.5" Spun-Copper IMG woofers
- Model: 1065835 N
After the rebate, it's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at Adorama
- Redeem this $100 mail-in rebate to get this deal.
- Intel Core i5-11400H 2.7GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Katana GF66 11UC-453
It's a savings of $828 off list and the best price we could find by $518. Buy Now at Adorama
- includes floorstanding speaker pair, center speaker, and bookshelf speaker pair
- Model: 1064578 B
